Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav interacts with Indian diaspora in Germany | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : MOHAN YADAV (X) Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav interacts with Indian diaspora in Germany.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's visit to Germany has resulted in a major boost for the state, following meetings and extensive dialogues with several companies expected to attract investments.

CM Yadav delivered remarks on Thursday (November 28) during an interactive session with the Indian diaspora and friends in Germany, discussing investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

CM Mohan Yadav talks about national flag

CM Mohan Yadav said, "The Indian flag has a wheel in the center. What is the significance of this wheel? Where did it come from? Why does it have 24 spokes? There must be a reason for it. If these questions didn’t arise, you wouldn’t have paid attention to it. We need to move beyond this and focus on the Ashoka Chakra."

He explained that the wheel represents the 24 hours of the day. "In this dynamic world, everything is in motion. Nothing stops and time keeps moving. Everything that has come into this world will eventually leave," he said. He also asked, "Do you know what makes our clocks work?"

CM Yadav further explained that we revolve around the Sun from the Earth, and the time calculation for our clock is based on the 365 days. If we were to go to Venus, it would take just 245 days to orbit, while Saturn's orbit takes even longer.

MP CM shares his thoughts on 'Mahakal ki nagari'

Mohan Yadav also shared thoughts on Ujjain, the city of Mahakal, stating, "Mahakal's city means the city of time, the deity of time. It symbolises that everyone’s time is predetermined. This is the basis on which we use our talent and skills. When both your destiny and hard work align, only then will the locker of success open."

He also discussed the Ashoka symbol, explaining that it includes both the wheel and animals, symbolising equality and opportunity in nature. He emphasised that self-discipline, granted by God, plays a vital role in achieving success.