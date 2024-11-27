MP CM Mohan Yadav visits Warwick University, BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in London

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MP CM Mohan Yadav offers prayers at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in London

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday visited Warwick University in London. The chief minister interacted with Professor Robin Clark, Dean of Warwick Manufacturing Group and Indian students at varsity. "Visited the University of Warwick in Coventry and explored the impressive work of the Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG). Renowned globally for driving innovation through partnerships between academia, industry, and the public sector, WMG serves as a model for advancing science, technology, and engineering. I explored their state-of-the-art facilities, engaged with students, and witnessed their groundbreaking projects. This visit concludes the UK leg of my European visit, and I look forward to continuing my engagements in Germany," Yadav posted on X after visiting Warwick University.

CM Mohan Yadav offers prayers at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir

Earlier in the day, he paid a visit to the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in London. The CM offered prayers there and had an interaction with the members of the seer community.

"Today, during my stay at Warwick University, UK, I visited the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Temple and prayed for the welfare of the world. On this occasion, I received the auspicious company and blessings of the saint community. May the blessings of Lord Swaminarayan always shower upon the entire world, may there be happiness and prosperity in everyone's life and may everyone prosper, this is my prayer. ।।Jai Shri Swaminarayan।।," Yadav posted on X.

Yadav, after offering prayers, said the Hindu Sanatana culture, spreads across the world and its beauty allows the devotees to worship 33 crore deities.

"It is the speciality of our religion that there are different branches of our Hindu Sanatana culture. Our culture spreads across the world through every branch. It is the beauty of Sanatana Dharma that we have worshipped our 33 crore deities in their every form and followed the path shown by them," the chief minister praised Sanatana dharma.

Yadav further added, "The common theme is to live and allow others to live and to follow the path of non-violence. Swami Narayan Sampradaya has brought glory to our country, I prayed to God and sought blessings after visiting Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in London."

Yadav leads Mumbai terror attacks commemoration in UK

Earlier on Tuesday, Yadav joined prominent members of the Indian diaspora and dignitaries from the UK at a sombre ceremony to mark the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks anniversary, hosted by the High Commission of India in London.

The event at India House included a photographic exhibition as a tribute and visual narrative of the deadly attacks on the city on November 26, 2008.

"This unfortunate incident was a painful chapter in our history. I am here to pay my respects to the souls affected by this tragedy," said Yadav.

He went on to acknowledge the profound impact of the attacks on those who experienced the horror first-hand, as well as the millions who watched the traumatic events unfold on their television screens.

"It is an honour to take part in the incredibly touching commemoration at the Indian High Commission as we honour the memory of the victims of that terrible terrorist attack,” said UK shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel.

CM addresses investment event in UK

The Madhya Pradesh CM also showcased the state’s unparalleled growth and its potential as a global investment destination at an “Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh” gathering in London.

He emphasised the state’s leadership in renewable energy, with Asia’s largest solar park, a thriving agricultural sector that has tripled in production over the past decade, and a robust industrial infrastructure supported by a 1.25 lakh-acre land bank.

“It has been a productive interaction during which UK investors have shown a keen interest in investing in Madhya Pradesh,” said Yadav.

“Madhya Pradesh is not just a destination for investment, it is a partner in progress, offering limitless opportunities across sectors like agribusiness, renewable energy and logistics,” noted Yadav, inviting the UK to partner with the Invest MP Summit in Bhopal in February 2025.

