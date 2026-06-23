Madhya Pradesh: Indore school kitchen sealed after over 100 students fall ill, expired food items found

Indore:

Around 110 students of a private school in Indore reportedly suffered stomach pain and vomiting after consuming lunch served on Saturday, June 20. Following the incident, the district administration inspected the kitchen at Shishukunj International School's Jhalaria campus on Bypass Road and detected multiple irregularities, including the presence of food items that had crossed their expiry dates.

Action taken after parents raise concerns

Acting on complaints from parents whose children fell ill after consuming food served by the school, the district administration constituted an inspection team to examine the kitchen and food storage facilities.

During the inspection, officials found 10 packets of spices and two packets of snacks that had expired. Following the findings, authorities sealed the school's kitchen until further orders.

Officials said students from Classes 1 to 5 had consumed the regular school lunch on Saturday. Later that evening, several children began complaining of stomach pain and vomiting, with the number of affected students increasing the following day.

SDM details findings

Speaking to PTI, SDM Deepak Chauhan said, "Around 110 children began complaining of stomach pain and vomiting on Saturday evening after eating the school lunch. The number increased the following day, and more cases were reported. Discussions with parents revealed that many children were taken to doctors after falling ill."

Food samples sent for testing

Apart from the expired food packets, officials also detected other irregularities during the inspection.

To determine the exact cause of the incident, authorities collected 23 samples of ingredients used in the kitchen as well as prepared food items. The samples have been sent to a laboratory for detailed examination.

So far, the affected students have reported symptoms such as vomiting and stomach pain. Officials stated that no child has been hospitalised and that most students received medical treatment after being taken to doctors by their parents.

Authorities added that further action against the school management will be decided after the laboratory reports are received.

Written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha Parihar is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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