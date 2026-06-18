Railways to run special trains in Madhya Pradesh for NEET re-exam: Check route, timings and other details

Bhopal:

The Indian Railways will operate special trains connecting Indore, Bhopal, and Ratlam on June 20 to accommodate the additional passenger rush, particularly candidates appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) re-examination, an official said on Thursday.

The NEET-UG for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions was first held on May 3. However, a few days later, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the exam amidst allegations of a paper leak. Now, the reexamination will be held on June 21 (Sunday).

Check route, timings, and other details

According to West Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Harshit Shrivastava, train number 09354 will operate as a special service from Indore to Bhopal via Ratlam, while train number 09353 will run from Bhopal to Ratlam on June 20.

The special trains will consist of 17 coaches, including 13 sleeper class coaches, two general coaches and two SLR/D (Second Class Luggage-cum-Disabled) coaches, the CPRO said.

Train 09354 will depart from Indore at 11:25 am and arrive in Bhopal at 7:00 pm on the same day. It will halt at Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj Junction, Badnagar, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain, Maksi, Shujalpur, Sehore, and Sant Hirdaram Nagar stations en route.

Meanwhile, train number 09353 will leave Bhopal at 7.40 pm on June 20 and reach Ratlam at 12.55 am the following day, he said. The train will stop at Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Sehore, Shujalpur, Maksi, Ujjain, and Nagda stations during the journey, the CPRO said.

Railway officials said the special services are expected to ease travel for NEET re-examination candidates heading to their examination centres, while also benefiting other passengers travelling between Indore, Bhopal, and Ratlam.

The Railway administration has also appealed to candidates and their family members to reach stations well in advance, follow the instructions of railway staff and cooperate in ensuring safe and orderly travel.

Free travel for NEET candidates

Several states, including Punjab, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Delhi, have announced free bus travel for candidates appearing for the NEET re-examination. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a 50 per cent concession on fares for candidates travelling on Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses on June 21, upon presentation of their NEET admit cards.

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