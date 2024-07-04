Madhya Pradesh ATS arrests suspected terrorist planning lone wolf attack on security personnel

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

In a significant development, the Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday (July 4) arrested Faizan Sheikh, a 34-year-old man suspected of planning a lone wolf attack on security personnel. Officials announced that Sheikh, 34, was arrested following a raid on his residence in Kanhar Mohalla, Saluja colony, Khandwa.

Accused was planning a big attack: Madhya Pradesh ATS

Speaking to the media, Dr. Ashish, ATS IG, said the accused was planning a big attack and was influenced by the ideology of the Indian Mujahideen (terrorist group). However, he could not be successful in his attempt. "This morning we got reliable input that there is a person who is influenced by the ideology of the Indian Mujahideen (terrorist group) and is planning a big attack. We were working on this, and in this background, this morning a terrorist, Faizan Sheikh (age 34), a resident of Kanjar Mohalla, Khandwa, was arrested. He has been arrested under various other sections of the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act)," the Madhya Pradesh ATS official mentioned.

Further, the official added that the raid resulted in the seizure of a large cache of jihadi literature associated with the Indian Mujahideen (IM), ISIS, and other terrorist organizations. He said that among the items recovered were also a pistol, five live cartridges, four mobile phones, and membership forms for the banned Student's Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

"The seized mobile phones and digital devices contained extensive jihadi literature, videos, and images from terrorist organizations such as IM, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Sheikh was also found to be in contact with members of SIMI," Dr. Ashish added.

Accused of using social media to promote ideologies: Madhya Pradesh ATS

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh ASTS official also informed that Sheikh had been actively using social media, particularly Facebook, to promote the ideologies of IM and ISIS. He (the Sheikh) distributed videos from Mujahideen training camps in Pakistan, speeches by Jaish-e-Mohammed leader Masood Azhar, and material from Lashkar-e-Taiba. Additionally, he shared details about the Kandahar plane hijacking, statements by Mullah Omar, and posts related to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH), the ATS official said.

Further, the ATS official also explained that "Sheikh had been meticulously planning a lone wolf attack, tracking the movements of security personnel and their families. His aim was to emulate notorious terrorists like Yasin Bhatkal of the Indian Mujahideen and SIMI chief Abul Fazal. To carry out his plans, he was attempting to acquire more firearms and ammunition through connections with local and out-of-state illegal arms dealers."

Moreover, while elaborating on the details of the case, ATS Inspector General Dr. Ashish also emphasized the state's firm stance against terrorism: "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and anti-national activities. This arrest is part of our ongoing efforts to maintain strict surveillance and security across the state," he mentioned.

READ MORE | MP minister proposes unusual method to curb alcohol consumption among men

​READ MORE | MP High Court permits 17-year-old to donate liver to ailing father