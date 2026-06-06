Indore stray dog goes on biting spree, 42 people attacked in 10 hours; authorities issue alert | VIDEO

Indore:

"A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself." Generally, a dog is described as a 'man's best friend' because of their loyalty and friendly nature towards human. However, a stray dog in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has become a menace for civic authorities after it went on a biting spree, biting 42 people in just 10 hours.

Of the 42 victims, 16 had to be hospitalised. The dog stays in the Sanwer Road locality of Indore, and it has triggered panic among people across an area spanning nearly eight kilometres. Several undated CCTV footages have also gone viral on social media, showing the dog attacking the locals in Indore.

In one such footage, the dog could be seen targeting a person in a residential area, while a woman somehow manages to escape. In another video, the dog suddenly attacked and bit a woman who was walking on a road. The dog also bit a security guard outside an office in Indore, and the entire incident was also caught on CCTV.

Locals allege delay in action; authorities issue alert

The locals have alleged that the civic authorities have failed to take an action despite repeated complaints. They said the delay allowed people to fall victim of the dog.

"The dog bit me and now I have been hospitalised," said a woman, alleging lack of action from authorities.

"She was bitten by the dog early morning. While I was coming to see her, another person was bitten. I witnessed it. I request the concerned people to take cognisance of the incident and take appropriate action," said a relative of a victim.

The civic authorities and the health department have now launched a dog-catching drive in the area. They have also issued an alert and advised the residents to remain caution.

With inputs from Bharat Patil

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