FIR filed against former CM Digvijay Singh’s nephew for misbehaving with police in Raghogarh | WATCH

A video has surfaced showing Aditya Vikram Singh, nephew of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh, abusing policemen at a street play in Raghogarh. Based on the video, an FIR has been registered against him for obstructing government work.

Incident overview

A video of Aditya Vikram Singh, son of former MP Laxman Singh, abusing police officers has gone viral. The incident took place during a street play to raise awareness about women’s safety in Madhya Pradesh’s Raghogarh. Part of the road was due to street play, which irked Singh and led to a violent confrontation with the police. Consequently, an FIR has been registered at Raghogarh police station for obstructing government functions.

Street play event disrupted

The incident took place at a street game called “Main Hoon Abhimanyu” as part of a women's safety awareness program near JP College, Raghogarh. Police had blocked off one side of traffic for the event. Upon arrival, Singh demanded that the program be stopped, then confronted police, demanding that he leave. Despite police attempts to explain the situation, Singh continued to threaten and insult the police.

Heated exchange with police

During the confrontation, Singh was seen smoking and threatening the police. When police tried to calm him down, he escalated the situation by threatening to shut down the event. The confrontation ended when Singh left the scene but not before exchanging heated words with the officers.

Police file FIR

Based on the video evidence, the police have filed an FIR against Aditya Vikram Singh for obstructing official duties. The incident has drawn public attention due to Singh’s aggressive behaviour and his refusal to cooperate with law enforcement.

