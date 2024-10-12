MP drug haul: Accused shoots himself in foot before surrendering to police

Follow us on Image Source : @SANGHAVIHARSH/X Officer during the raid on illicit drug factory in Bhopal

In a surprising turn of events, an accused in the mega mephedrone drug seizure in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal allegedly shot himself in the foot and surrendered to the police in Mandsaur police official said. He shot himself to escape “tough police grilling,” the official added.

This marks the fourth arrest in the case. The accused was allegedly involved with the illicit drug manufacturing unit busted by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad and the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 5. With the help of MP Police, the teams seized 907.09 kg of mephedrone and raw materials to make the drug worth Rs 1,814 crore from a factory in Bagroda in Bhopal.

Accused was on run after drug haul

Mandsaur Superintendent of Police Abhishek Anand said, “Premsukh Patidar alias ‘farzi doctor’ (phony doctor) was on the run after the drug haul. He surrendered at Afzalpur police station here with a gunshot wound in his left thigh inflicted with a country-made pistol. He is the fourth person to be arrested in the case."

Providing additional information about the arrest, SP Anand said, “A weapon was seized from Patidar, who has been admitted to the district hospital. The pistol seems to be illegal. Patidar wounded himself in a bid to avoid tough police grilling," the SP said. According to the police, Patisar is allegedly the partner of another accused in the case, Harish Anjana.

Harsh Sanghavi praised teams

On October 5, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi informed about one of the biggest seizures and praised the teams for their "fight against drugs." Sanghavi said, "Recently, they raided a factory in Bhopal and seized MD and materials used to manufacture MD, with a staggering total value of Rs 1814 crores!"

(With PTI Inputs)

