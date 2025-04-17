Indore bank branch receives bomb threat via email, police on high alert Bomb threat: The person sending the message introduced himself as a retired assistant commissioner of police.

Indore:

A branch of Punjab National Bank (NB) in Indore received a bomb threat via email early Thursday morning, but it was later confirmed to be a hoax, police said. The threatening message was sent at 6:57 am from a Hotmail account to the branch located in the Siyaganj area on MG Road, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia.

No suspicious object found

He said that after the bank officials informed the police, a bomb squad was sent to the spot, and the premises were searched.

"The mail claimed that a remote-controlled explosive device had been installed at the PNB branch, and a blast could happen anytime. The person sending the message introduced himself as a retired assistant commissioner of police," the official told PTI.

Dandotiya said, "No suspicious object has been found in the bank branch so far. At present, the bank employees are doing their work as usual in the branch."

Investigation underway

Dandotia further said that a technical investigation is underway regarding the bomb hoax, and CCTV footage from the bank branch is being closely examined.

He also mentioned that similar threat emails had been received earlier, targeting locations like the airport, hospitals, and schools in Indore, the financial hub of Madhya Pradesh and in one such case, an accused was arrested.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Fake doctor case: Madhya Pradesh health department suspends license of Damoh-based hospital

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: Youth dies by suicide in Rajgarh, alleging girlfriend's betrayal in last note