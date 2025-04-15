Madhya Pradesh: Youth dies by suicide in Rajgarh, alleging girlfriend's betrayal in last note According to police reports, Sharma hanged himself from a ceiling fan. The suicide note, a key piece of evidence, reveals that Sharma was grappling with depression and attributed his extreme step to a troubled love affair.

Bhopal:

A 22-year-old man, identified as Lalit alias Lucky Sharma, has tragically died by suicide in his home in the Chhampalal Ji's garden area of Biyawara, Rajgarh district. The incident, which occurred recently, has sparked an investigation by the Biyawara City Police, who discovered a suicide note near the deceased's body.

According to police reports, Sharma hanged himself from a ceiling fan. The suicide note, a key piece of evidence, reveals that Sharma was grappling with depression and attributed his extreme step to a troubled love affair.

In the note, Sharma apologized to his parents, expressing his inability to cope with his emotional state. He further detailed his romantic relationships, specifically accusing a woman named Chanchal of betraying him.

"Chanchal has ruined me," he wrote in the note. "I am not in a condition to live, so I am leaving everything behind so that she remains happy always."

Sharma also referenced another individual named Mohan, alleging that Chanchal was involved with him. He expressed feelings of betrayal and injustice, stating, "You all have made me look wrong, but remember that God will never forgive you."

He mentioned suffering from depression for four months since discovering Chanchal's alleged involvement with Mohan. "I have been in depression for 4 months since I found out. But I cannot handle myself, so I am leaving your life forever. I love you Chanchal, thank you for making me look false and wrong, but nothing else, just stay happy now."

Adding a poignant detail, police found the word "Mom" written on Sharma's hand with a pen.

The Biyawara City Police have registered a case and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Sharma's death, including the allegations made in his suicide note. The investigation aims to clarify the nature of Sharma's relationships and the events that led to his tragic decision.