Fake doctor case: Madhya Pradesh health department suspends license of Damoh-based hospital Narendra Yadav impersonated a UK cardiologist and pretended to be Narendra John Camm, he was arrested on April 8.

Damoh:

Madhya Pradesh health department on Wednesday suspended the licence of Damoh-based Mission Hospital, where 'fake' cardiologist Narendra Yadav alias Narendra John Camm performed unauthorised surgeries on patients. Yadav was arrested on April 8 after it was alleged that seven people died under his care. Damoh district's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Mukesh Jain said the hospital's licence expired on March 31, 2025, and its management had applied for renewal in December last year.

The application for renewal was returned to the management after some shortcomings were found in the hospital, he said. Jain said the hospital was told to apply again within seven days after removing the shortcomings. "The hospital failed to resubmit the application within the stipulated time. So, the licence of Mission Hospital has been suspended till further orders," he told reporters.

Fake doctor case: What happened

Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, alias Dr N John Camm impersonated a famous cardiologist from the United Kingdom, Professor John Camm, to mislead the patients. His fraud and hospital's grave negligence came forth when seven patients died after receiving treatment from the 'fake' Cardiologist.

A complaint was lodged by a local resident with the NHRC. A team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) reached Damoh and investigated the case. The police registered a First Information Report (FIR) on April 6 against the accused, named Dr Narendra John Camm, on a complaint by Damoh district's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) MK Jain.

In the complaint, Jain alleged that Dr Camm had committed a fraud by performing angiography and angioplasty on patients at the Mission Hospital without being registered with the Madhya Pradesh Medical Council. The police arrested accused Narendra Yadav from Prayagraj (UP) on April 8.

The case was registered against the accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 315 (4) (dishonest misappropriation), 338 (forgery), 336 (3) (creating or altering documents or electronic records with fraudulent intent), 340 (2) (forged documents and electronic records) and 3 (5) (joint criminal liability when a criminal act is committed by several persons in furtherance of a common intention).

(PTI inputs)