Vastu Tips: What colour to play Holi with based on your job

According to Vastu Shastra, if special colours are used while playing Holi, then it brings happiness and prosperity in the house. Colours can also be selected on the basis of occupation, job or income source.

First of all, we will talk about red color. Red color is the color of the land of Mars. Therefore, builders, property dealers, engineers and administrative officers who do land-related work should play Holi with red colour.

Green color represents the planet Mercury. It is good to play Holi with green color for businessmen, teachers, lawyers, students, writers, computer software and hardware engineers. It helps you to get success.

Yellow represents Guru and Jupiter affects the economic side of business related to gold, silver, food grains. Therefore, playing Holi with yellow color will be beneficial for the people related to these works.

Blue color represents the planet Saturn. Actors, artists, computer professionals, plastics, oil painters, iron traders and politicians should play Holi with blue colours. With this you will be able to achieve new heights.