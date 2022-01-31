Vastu Tips: What are the benefits of constructing window in east direction?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

According to Vastu Shastra, the best direction out of all the directions for windows is considered to be the east direction. By constructing a window in the east direction of your house or office, the grace of the Sun God remains and his light falls on your house first. Also, by constructing a window in this direction, the respect of the people living in the house increases and the health of the family members is also good.

Also know in which direction it is good to have windows and in which direction it is not. East, North and West directions are considered to be the best for windows everywhere in the house, flat, office or building. This keeps positivity in the house. But the window should never be made in the south direction.