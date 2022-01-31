Monday, January 31, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Vastu
  5. Vastu Tips: What are the benefits of constructing window in east direction?

Vastu Tips: What are the benefits of constructing window in east direction?

Why should a window be made in the east direction and what are its benefits?   

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written by: India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 31, 2022 7:10 IST
Representative image
Image Source : FREEPIK

Representative image

According to Vastu Shastra, the best direction out of all the directions for windows is considered to be the east direction. By constructing a window in the east direction of your house or office, the grace of the Sun God remains and his light falls on your house first. Also, by constructing a window in this direction, the respect of the people living in the house increases and the health of the family members is also good.

Also know in which direction it is good to have windows and in which direction it is not. East, North and West directions are considered to be the best for windows everywhere in the house, flat, office or building. This keeps positivity in the house. But the window should never be made in the south direction.

 

Write a comment

chunav manch uttar pradesh 2022
Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News