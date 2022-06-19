Vastu Tips: Never light a candles in THIS direction of office, employees will suffer

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about lighting candles in the aerial angle ie in the north-west direction of the office. Just as it is not good to put candles in the aerial angle of the house, similarly it is not good to place candles in that direction in the office. If you place candles in the north-west direction, it can affect the honesty of your office staff. There is a possibility of estrangement with partners. Apart from this, candles of different colors are seen in the market, but there is a different place for candles of different colours.

For example, if a candle is to be placed in the north-eastern corner of the house, then choose a green candle. This increases the positivity in the house, as well as keeps the children's mind in studies, their concentration increases.