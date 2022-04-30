Vastu Tips: Mirror in bedroom should be kept in THIS direction to avoid clashes with life partner

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips for keeping a mirror in bedroom

Vastu Tips: In Vastu Shastra today, know about some Vastu Doshas associated with placing a mirror in the bedroom. You can put a mirror anywhere in the bedroom, but according to Vastu Shastra, mirror should not be placed right in front of the bed, because if the mirror is placed right in front of the bed, then first thing in the morning when you wake up and see what is inauspicious.

It is said that as soon as you wake up in the morning, first of all, you should remember God and pray to him. So do not put a mirror in front of the bed. Apart from this, by doing this, the relationship between husband and wife also gets sour and health problems may also have to be faced, but if the mirror in your bedroom is fixed and you cannot remove it, then cover it with a cloth before sleeping at night. One more thing is that you can put a mirror in any direction of your bedroom except the place in front of the bed.