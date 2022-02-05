Vastu Tips: Know why dish or antenna should not be placed in front of windows

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Dish or antenna should not be placed in front of windows

Vastu Shastra is crucial and if the rules are kept in mind while constructing your house or office, then it might bring positive results. Today Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the effect if a dish or antenna is placed in front of the window. Acharya tells that according to Vastu Shastra, there should never be any type of dish or antenna in front of the window of your house. He says that if the same happens, it negatively affects children. Not only this, their education and health can also get hampered.

Indu Prakash says that you should avoid applying such things in front of the window. Even the windows and doors should never be broken otherwise economic crises might upset the life of the family members. If there is any door or window which is broken, then it should be fixed immediately.