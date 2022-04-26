Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Broom should NEVER be kept near the kitchen. Know why

Today in Vastu Shastra we will talk about keeping the broom and mop away from the kitchen. After all, why should the broom and mop be kept away from the kitchen? The kitchen has a lot of importance in the house. According to Vastu Shastra, there are some things which are good to keep away from the kitchen. Although the cleanliness of the kitchen is very important in the whole house, keeping the items used for cleanliness away from the kitchen, should also be taken care of.

Keeping a broom and mop in the kitchen indicates the lack of food in the house. Broom and mop are related to filth. The filth increases in the kitchen and food is prepared and eaten in the kitchen. All this has a bad effect on the health of the members of the household.

Therefore, to maintain the supply of food in the house, these two items should be kept away from the kitchen. By doing this, your kitchen will remain clean as well as happiness will remain in the house.

Hope you will definitely take advantage of these Vastu tips.