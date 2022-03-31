Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Avoid keeping THESE things in purse, otherwise Goddess Lakshmi can get upset

Highlights There are some things in the purse that bring auspicious results

There should not be mutilated notes, photos or bad papers inside the purse

Today in Vastu Shastra we will talk about purses. Apart from money, there are many things kept in your purse, some of which are not in use for a long time. According to Vastu Shastra, some of these things should be kept out of the purse because they increase the negative energy.

At the same time, you may also have to suffer losses in terms of money, but there are some such things that keeping in the purse gives auspicious results and brings blessings. Mutilated notes, photographs or damaged papers should not be kept inside the purse. This reduces the inflow of money.

The cleaner the purse is and the more neatly the things kept inside it, the better it remains. Keep a paper photo of Lakshmi Mata in the purse and keep changing it from time to time. With this, your purse will never be empty.

Apart from this, you can also keep a Shree Yantra as it is a form of Lakshmi.