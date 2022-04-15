Vastu Tips: Avoid building a toilet in west direction, know measures to follow for better luck

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: All about building toilet in your house

Highlights Family members can suffer if toilet is build in west direction at your home

Know remedies to improve conditions

Today in Vastu Shastra, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about the construction of toilets in the west direction and what measures to take while you are planning to build a toilet in your house. One should know that by constructing a toilet in the west direction, the happiness element of the house decreases. The faces of the residents of the house remain sad. The younger daughter of the house becomes depressed and introverted. She does not share her things with anyone.

When it is too cold, then depression prevails in that house. Lack of iron, zinc, magnesium and other minerals cause problems in the health of the residents of the house. The haemoglobin of the members of the household, especially women, decreases.

If for some reason there is a toilet in the west direction of your house, then you should get white colour painted in that direction to avoid its ill effects. In that direction, something made of metal should be installed or the door of the toilet should be made of metal. A glass bowl filled with sea salt should be kept in that area and changed after a few days. Also, after a gap of a few days, jaggery should be fed to small girls between 3 and 5 in the afternoon.

By taking these measures, the happiness of your house will remain intact even if there is a toilet in the west direction.