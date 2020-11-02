Monday, November 02, 2020
     
Vastu Tips: Why putting mirrors in dining room are auspicious?

According to Vastu Shastra, it is very good to place a mirror, in the dining room, that is, where you sit and eat. It is auspicious for money gains.

New Delhi Published on: November 02, 2020 7:52 IST
Vastu Tips: Why putting mirrors in dining room are auspicious?
Vastu Tips: Why putting mirrors in dining room are auspicious?

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash gives suggestions about installing mirrors in the dining room. According to Vastu Shastra, it is very good to place a mirror, in the dining room, that is, where you sit and eat. It is auspicious for money gains.

Placing a mirror in the dining room increases the amount of food in the house. There is never a shortage of food and money. There is always an increase in things and there remains happiness on the faces of the members of the house. Also, everyone is able to eat well. Apart from the dining room, you can have mirrors in the meeting room or corridor. Here, it is appropriate to install an octagonal mirror, that is, an eight-corner mirror.

