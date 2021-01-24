Vastu Tips: Use salt to bring positivity, fortune and peace in your life

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ FARNAZ.CAM Vastu Tips: Use salt to bring positivity, fortune and peace to your life

In Vastu shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash tells us the importance and significance of salt for wellbeing. Salt is not just used as a seasoning in food but it also plays a major role in Vastu. Take a little thick salt in a glass vessel or a bowl and keep four to five cloves in that bowl. You can place it in any one corner of the house.

By adopting this, the inward flow of money will start and the positivity in the house will remain intact. If you will keep salt in a glass bowl, on one hand your finances will get better, on the other hand, the whole house will smell of a different fragrance and there will be peace in the house.

Apart from this, if there is any architectural defect in the bathroom, then take crystal salt in the bowl and hide it in someplace away from the reach of people, and after some days replace the salt in the bowl.