Vastu Tips: To get auspicious results, keep TV cupboard in this direction in drawing room

Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about the right direction of wardrobe, telephone, TV and other things in the drawing room. According to Vastu Shastra, the first thing will be about keeping the cupboard in the drawing room. If you have a cupboard in your drawing room, be careful not to place it in any corner. The best direction for the wardrobe is south, while its face should open towards the north.

At the same time, talking about TV and telephone, they should be placed in the igneous angle of the drawing room, that is, in the southeast direction. Also, keep in mind that never keep a vessel of water near the telephone. This spoils things quickly. Apart from this, you can choose any other direction except the south direction to put a clock on the wall.

