Vastu Tips: Laughing Buddha statue at main gate brings happiness in the house, know other benefits

People get delighted even after seeing the laughing idol of Budha. Therefore, in Vastu Shastra, a law has been made to place it in front of the main door of the house.  

India TV Lifestyle Desk
Published on: April 26, 2021
Learn about Laughing Buddha in Vastu Shastra today. The statue of Laughing Buddha is considered a symbol of prosperity. It is believed that applying the statue of Laughing Buddha brings success and prosperity in the home.

 

A truly laughable Buddha statue provides comically happy vibrations at home. Smiling is contagious and laughter is also almost contagious. Seeing any laughing person, our teeth become eager to come out of the mouth.

 

Laughing is one such considered symbol of Buddha. Man gets delighted even after seeing the laughing idol. Therefore, it has been legislated to place it in front of the main gate of the house, so that every person who comes into the house laughs, so that the residents of the house are happy, then the financial prosperity is drawn there.

 

