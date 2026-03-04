Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Entertainment
  3. Regional Cinema
  4. Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Reception LIVE: Couple to host reception in Hyderabad today
 Live now

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Reception LIVE: Couple to host reception in Hyderabad today

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Updated:

Telugu actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will host a wedding reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026, for industry friends and close guests. Follow live updates here.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding reception is scheduled for March 4, 2026, in Hyderabad.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding reception is scheduled for March 4, 2026, in Hyderabad. Image Source : Instagram/ Rashmika Mandanna
New Delhi:

South Indian actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to host their wedding reception on March 4, 2026, in Hyderabad for industry colleagues and close friends. Last week, the couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Rajathan's Udaipur. 

For the unversed, a wedding invite of Rashmika and Vijay circulated online on February 16, 2026, which stated that the duo will host a grand reception at the Taj Krishna hotel in Hyderabad. However, the couple's team issued an official statement on March 1 regarding the wedding reception of Virosh and clarified that the reception will be invitation-only and held with tight security to ensure safety. 

It further added that the reception of Rashmika and Vijay will have guests from the film fraternity across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada industries, along with distinguished leaders from political and administrative circles. Follow this live blog for the latest updates. 

 

Live updates :Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Reception LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 2:57 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda wedding details: Couple ties the knot in two ceremonies

    The couple got married in traditional ceremonies, first with a Telugu-Andhra wedding, followed by a Kodava wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Their celebrations were attended by close friends and family.

  • 2:45 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Virosh wedding reception live updates: Timings and venue details

    According to an official statement from Team Virosh, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding reception will take place on the evening of March 4, 2026, in Hyderabad. Notably, the event, which was initially planned as a highly exclusive, invite-only gathering, has been further restricted. Reportedly, the star-studded reception will take place at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad.

     

  • 2:35 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Reception LIVE: Virosh wedding reception today

    Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakona will host a wedding reception for industry colleagues and close guests today, March 4, 2026, in Hyderabad. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Regional Cinema Section
Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\