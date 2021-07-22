Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Sleeping with your head in north direction increases mental stress

According to Vastu Shastra, it is very important to determine the direction in which you should head in order to get a peaceful sleep. After talking about how beneficial it is for you to sleep with your head in the south direction as it is considered the best direction for a good night's sleep, let’s have a look at the pros and cons of the other directions. According to Vastu Shastra, it is not good to sleep with our head in the north direction. The reason is the magnetic force in the earth and the continuous magnetic current that flows from south to north.

So when we sleep with our head towards the south direction, this energy enters from our head and exits from the feet. In this way, a person feels fresh and elated upon waking up in the morning. On the opposite side, when sleeping with head towards north direction, the magnetic energy enters the feet and reaches the head, due to which the mental tension increases, and the mind becomes heavy upon waking up in the morning. So, you should avoid sleeping with your head placed in the north.

