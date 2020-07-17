Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEVO_KE_DEV_MAHADEV_ Vastu tips: Shivling shaped land is best for sadhus. Know why

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash has been enlightening you about the shape of land best suitable for profits while buying. He has been talking about the shapes of various auspicious and inauspicious lands. Today he talks about the land most auspicious for sages.

Acharya Indu Prakash says that a land square in shape, spread like an elephant, a circular, pitcher-like and bedecked land, i.e. the length and width of it is equal and the middle part is flat, brings money. Also, if the land is in the shape of a Shivling, then it is best for sages.

He also shares that if the land is in the northeast direction, the son of the house benefits the most from it.

