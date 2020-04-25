Image Source : TWITTER Vastu tips: Placing clay objects in South-west direction at home brings benefits

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to tell you about the benefits of keeping the clay objects in the south-west direction. According to Vastu Shastra, earthen pots or objects made of clay should be placed in the southwest direction, along with the north-east direction to ger fruitful results. The south-west direction is said to be related to the earth element just like the north-east direction. Therefore, you can keep things related to soil in the south-west direction as well. In this direction, if heavy things related to soil are kept, then it is more beneficial.

For example, if you want to put a big pot of soil in the garden, then put it in the south-west direction, but if you want to get a small pot of soil, then you should place it in the northeast direction. You will get a lot of benefit from this.

