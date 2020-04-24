Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vastu Tips: Keep things made of clay in northeast direction at home to enjoy good luck

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to tell you about the benefits of placing objects made of clay in the house. According to Vastu Shastra, the northeast direction is the best to keep clay objects in the house as it removes the architectural defects related to this direction and improves the condition of the people living in the house. Also, keeping clay objects in the northeast direction gets rid of every problem in life. This does not create any hindrance in the work of the members of the household. Also, it opens the path of progress.

By doing this, the youngest son of the house also gets the most benefit from it. In the matter of health and good luck, the person always gets good results. Also the clay objects in northeast direction benefit in the work of the people living in the house.

