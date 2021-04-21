Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAVITHA_CHINNAIYAN Vastu Tips: Perform Ram Navami 'hawan' in this direction to curb doshas

Learn about the direction of havan from Acharya Indu Prakash in Navratri Special Vastu Shastra today. In the scriptures, during Navratri, the Navami Tithi is said to be done and Havan is the Navami date.

Let us tell you that apart from the Goddess Ashtagandha, the smoke produced by sacrificing yagya, barley, guggul, sesame, etc. not only corrects the mind and body coordination of a person's mind but also brings about a lot of positive changes in the architecture of the house and in the collective bioclock of the house. Huh. The fire angle in our house, nestled between electromagnetic waves flowing between the Earth's northern and southern poles, is best for havan.

It is best to perform a havan by sitting at the fire angle of the house, ie the corner of the southeast, that is, the part of the house where the south and east directions meet. Havan done in the right direction gives the right result and this helps to calm the Vastu defects. The person who performs the Havan should also sit with his face to the southeast.