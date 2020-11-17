Image Source : PIXABY Vastu Tips: Never sweep your house at this time to please Goddess Lakshmi

In today's Vastu Shastra, we learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about the time of sweeping or cleaning. Although it is good to clean, but some time is prescribed for it in Vastu Shastra. Along with cleaning/sweeping, the time of not cleaning is also mentioned.

Explaining that the first four hours of the day are considered appropriate for cleaning the house, while the four hours of the night are considered inappropriate for this work. Negativity is spread if you sweep the house at four o'clock in the night and Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth becomes angry, which affects the movement of wealth in the house.