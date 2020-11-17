Vastu Tips: Never sweep your house at this time to please Goddess Lakshmi

Tuesday, November 17, 2020
     
Although it is good to clean your surrounding every now and then, but some time is prescribed for it in Vastu Shastra. The time of not cleaning is also mentioned in the Vastu Shastra.   

New Delhi Published on: November 17, 2020 7:17 IST
In today's Vastu Shastra, we learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about the time of sweeping or cleaning. Although it is good to clean, but some time is prescribed for it in Vastu Shastra. Along with cleaning/sweeping, the time of not cleaning is also mentioned. 

Explaining that the first four hours of the day are considered appropriate for cleaning the house, while the four hours of the night are considered inappropriate for this work. Negativity is spread if you sweep the house at four o'clock in the night and Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth becomes angry, which affects the movement of wealth in the house. 

