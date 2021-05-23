Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HJEM2019 Vastu Tips: Never prepare food by facing towards north. Know why

Know the special things related to North-East direction in Vastu Shastra today. Most people keep anything anywhere according to their convenience, but according to Vastu Shastra it is not right to do so. Where things are kept in the proper direction, auspicious results are obtained, while things placed in the wrong direction will yield inauspicious results. Today you know similar things about the north-east direction.

If your tension suddenly increases in your life or if you continue to have difficulties after one, then be cautious. Once you see this, in which direction you prepare food by facing the right direction, if you prepare the food by facing it in the right direction. According to Vastu Shastra, if you make food by facing in the right direction. According to Vastu Shastra, if food is not prepared by facing in the right direction, then there is an increased possibility of untowardness. So let's go in which direction one should not make food?

According to Vastu Shastra, food should never be made by facing towards the north. It is said that it is very inauspicious. If food is made by facing in this direction, then the debate in the house increases. Economic losses are also persistent. On the same day in the field, there is a fight with high officials and allies.

At the same time, making food by facing in the east direction is very auspicious. It is said that by making food in this direction, there is happiness and prosperity in the life of the native. Also, with the blessings of Mother Annapurna, there is never a shortage of money in the life of all the members of the family. All are healthy.