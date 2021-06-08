Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Never paint this color in the dining room, know which one will be auspicious

Today in Vastu Shastra, know from Acharya Indu Prakash about the color of the dining room ie the dining room. After all, what should be the color of the dining room according to Vastu. Like other parts of the house, the dining room also has its own importance, because the dining room is a place where all the members of the house sit and eat together. Therefore, special care should be taken of Vastu Shastra while painting the dining room.

According to Vastu Shastra, such a color should be used in the dining room that is helpful in keeping all the members of the house connected. Sometimes important decisions are also taken during the meal. Because, at that time everyone is together, so it is very important to take care of the colors.

According to Vastu, light green, pink, sky blue, orange, cream or light yellow color is best in the dining room. Seeing the light colors, there is joy in the minds of those who eat food. But keep in mind that you should avoid getting black color in the dining room.