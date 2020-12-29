Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACKSONPAIGEINTERIORS Vastu Tips: Never paint this color in south-east direction, it will be inauspicious

In Vastushastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash tells us whether red color can be done in the south-east direction of the house. If yes, what are its benefits, and if not, why? The element color in the south-east direction is wood and the red color element is fire.

Fire and wood seem interdependent, but the truth between the two is that fire burns wood. So if we use the red color in the south-east direction then the elements related to this direction, i.e business and development and the life of the elder daughter will all be affected.

The direction of red color is south, which is related to Yash (wealth) and Kirti (fame), middle daughter, and the eyes. Therefore, these elements will be affected. There will be hindrances in work-related trade and development, success, and fame. The interest of the elder daughter will be lost due to the middle daughter, so try not to use red in the southeast direction.