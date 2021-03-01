Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Never build kitchen in this direction, it will have a bad effect on family

In Vastu Shastra, today we will talk about the direction of the kitchen in the flat. Like the general rules of Vastu Shastra, it is considered best to have a kitchen in the south-east or south direction of the flat. The kitchen in the east or west direction in the compulsion is admissible with some measures, but the kitchen in the south-west, north-west, north and north-east direction is not admissible in any case.

The kitchen of the south-west direction damages the marriage relationship. The kitchen built in the north-west direction is never complete.

House of food prepared in the north direction causes many kinds of fears in the mind. The son disobeys the father, both of them are in trouble. The kitchen prepared in the north-east direction destroys opportunities, obstructs, the flow of emotion and love in the house is destroyed.

If you have already taken the flat and your kitchen is in these directions, then you should take special measures for it separately.