Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Vastu Tips: Main gate of the hotel should be built in this direction, it will be auspicious

Know about the main entrance of the hotel from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra today. According to Vastu Shastra, the north-east corner is considered to be the best for the construction of the main entrance in the hotel. But if there is any obstacle in getting the construction done in this direction then you can also choose North or East direction.

The direction for the main gate is also chosen on the basis of the plot. If the plot is north facing or east-facing then it is better to construct the main gate in the northeast. If the plot is facing south, then the main gate should be made in the igneous angle, ie southeast.

Apart from this, if the plot is facing west, then the north-west direction is best for the main gate.