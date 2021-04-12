Monday, April 12, 2021
     
Vastu Tips: Know which direction is ideal to park your vehicle or build garage

In Vastu Shastra, there is a direction for everything. Learn from Acharya Indu Prakash in which direction your vehicle should be parked.  

April 12, 2021
Vastu Tips
Today is Vastu Sashtra, we will learn about parking the vehicle in the right direction. In today's time, everyone owns a vehicle. In such a situation, it is very important to choose the right direction to park it outside the house. According to Vastu Shastra, there is a direction for everything. So, if you want to build a garage for your vehicle at home, then you should choose the South-East or north-west direction for it. Both these directions are good, but the ideal location for car parking or shed is in the North-West.

So while parking any vehicle there, note that the vehicle should be either facing north or east.

