Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Know which colored main door of the house is suited in which direction

Know from Acharya Indu Prakash about the remedies for some Vastu defects related to the main gate. Many times people do not consider Vastu Shastra before building the main gate of the house, due to which some Vastu dosh occurs and unwanted problems keep coming to the fore. Therefore, according to the direction of the main gate, Acharya Indu Prakash shared some remedies to remove Vastu dosh.

If the main gate of your house is in the south direction and there is Vastu defect, then the gate should be painted with maroon, pale yellow or vermillion red color. If the main gate of the house is in the north direction, then put a metal wind chime with 6 rods on the gate. The sound of the wind chime removes negativity from home.