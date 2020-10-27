Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Know how to keep mirror in the vault at office to increase monetary gains

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the way to keep the flow of money always in the office by using the mirror. Many times it happens that you get money in the office or in your institution or business as the profit, but you tend to lose it, that is, it does not stay in the chest or your cash box for a longer time. You are not able to get the monetary benefit or use the money kept in your cash box effectively since it is spent in some work very quickly.

According to Vastu Shastra, to avoid such a situation and to increase the amount of money or double the amount of money in your cash box or vault, you should put a mirror on the walls on the north side inside your cash box or inside the vault. This will soon increase your wealth and result in monetary gains.

