Vastu Tips: Know how to decorate your home with flute to bring happiness and prosperity

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FLAUTANATIVA Vastu tips

We always image Lord Krishna with a flute. It was his one of the dearest possessions which he kept close to him all the time. But do you know this instrument is more than just for playing melodious tunes? Well, as per Acharya Indu Prakash decorating your house with flute or placing it indoors have a big significance.

It wards off a lot of vastu defects. Hanging a pair of flutes outside your home’s temple or on the wall of the temple increases the flow of money in the house. This also brings harmony in the household among family members. If you are facing any problems in your married life, you can place the flute in your bedroom on the wall in front of your bed. Doing this will keep all the love related issues at a bay.