Vastu Tips: Keeping yellow colored objects in this direction in the house will give benefits

In which direction should objects of which color be placed and what is their effect? Acharya Indu Prakash reveals that whether it is a vegetable or fruit kept in the house, or yellow lentils, any painting or bouquet etc., all the things which are of yellow color, they should be kept in the south-west direction of the house.

Keeping yellow colored things in the south-west direction keeps the mother's health good, gets rid of stomach related problems, maintains good liver and good digestion. So things related to yellow color should be placed in the south-west direction only.