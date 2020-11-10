Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MEREDITH.RENDELL Vastu Tips: Keep yellow colored things in south-west direction to get benefits

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the southwest direction and its benefits. According to Vastu Shastra, the element of southwest direction is the earth. This direction is related to mother earth which is further related to the yellow color.

Talking about the seasons, the direction is related to the early rainy season, while in the body it is related to our stomach. So if you have any stomach problem or your mother has any kind of problem especially during the rainy season, if at that time you are unable to eat or drink properly or if you have difficulty in digesting food, then you should keep yellow-colored things in the southwest direction of your house.

If you cannot get the yellow color painted in this direction, then put yellow curtains or keep something yellow. Also, if you plant big trees or saplings in the south-west direction of home or office, then you will get a lot of benefits.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage