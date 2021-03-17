Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARIZONAPOTTERY Vastu Tips: Keep things made of clay in northeast direction to get rid of every problem

In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash, what are the benefits of keeping things related to soil in northeast direction, that is, north-east direction. According to Vastu Shastra, according to Vastu Shastra, keeping the things related to soil in the north-east direction, ie north-east corner of the house, removes the architectural defects related to this direction and everyone's condition is good in the house.

Keeping things related to soil in the northeast direction gets rid of every problem in life. This does not create any hindrance in the work of the members of the household. At the same time, the person is on the path of progress.

Let us also tell you that the youngest son of the house gets the most benefit from it. Also, our hands get the benefit of this in the matter of health. Due to this, hands remain strong, so you can complete hard work with hands.