Friday, November 12, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Vastu
  5. Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while constructing a window in main entrance of house

Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while constructing a window in main entrance of house

By making windows on either side of the main door, a magnetic circle is created, due to which positive energy enters the house. Also the total number of windows in the house should be even and not odd.  

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 12, 2021 7:40 IST
Vastu
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEDARCHITECTURE

Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while constructing a window in main entrance of house

In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about constructing a window at the main door of the house. Whether a window should be made at the main door or not, and if so, in how much area it should be made?

According to Vastu Shastra, it is good to have a window at the main door of the house. By making a window on the main door, the atmosphere in the house remains good and there is peace and happiness in the house. According to Vastu, while building a house, windows of equal size should be made on both sides of the main door i.e. main gate. By making windows on either side of the main door, a magnetic circle is created, due to which positive energy enters the house. Also the total number of windows in the house should be even and not odd.

Also Read: Horoscope 12 Nov 2021: Libra people will get profit in business, know about other zodiac signs

 

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News