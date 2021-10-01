Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while constructing a kitchen

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Keep these vastu tips in mind while making a kitchen

According to Acharya Indu Prakash, if the Vastu of the kitchen is not correct, then it has a severe effect on the household and the women of the house. Therefore, it is very important to take care of some things according to Vastu shastra while building a house.

The kitchen should always be built in the southeast corner. If it is not possible to get it built in this direction, then you can also get it built in the North-West direction. Apart from this, the most important part of the kitchen, that is the kitchen platform should be in the east direction. The sink should be in the north direction and the cooking station should be in the south-east direction. The height of the kitchen should be about 10 to 11 feet. Being shorter than this can have adverse effects on women's health.

Also, there should never be any door or window in the south direction of the kitchen. Instead of the south, you can keep the window towards the east.