Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while building a house to get monetary benefits

In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about the auspicious results while constructing the building in different conditions of the east facing building. While constructing a building in any direction, its good and inauspicious results should be carefully considered.

It is very important to know what to do to maintain the auspicious condition of the building and what should be kept in mind to avoid obsolescence. First of all, know about the aspects to be adopted for the auspiciousness of Purvmukhi Bhawan.

If there is empty space in east and north directions in East Mukhi Bhawan, then the building is very beneficial in terms of health and economic benefits. Therefore, one must leave a blank space in the east, north or north-east directions. By doing this, along with wealth and lineage, health will also remain good.