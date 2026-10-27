'Kharge made a mistake': Ex-CM Prithviraj Chavan criticises Congress chief over remarks on PM Modi

Ahmedabad :

Former Maharashtra CM and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge should not have made such a statement and he ought to apologise. Prithviraj Chavan added that every political party should maintain decorum in language. He also addressed the issue of the BJP’s intemperate/boastful rhetoric. The development comes at a time when the Congress is demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar and, as part of its 'Save the Vote' (Vote Bachao) campaign, is holding meetings at the district level across Gujarat.

Prithviraj Chavan says Kharge made 'mistake' with his remarks

Prithviraj Chavan said that the party chief Mallikarjun Kharge had made a "mistake" with his controversial remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that civil language should never be compromised by leaders from any political party.

The former Maharashtra chief minister maintained that while Kharge's remarks were uncalled for, senior BJP leaders have also made statements against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the past. At an event in Patna on Sunday, Kharge sparked a controversy with his statement, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega", in response to an audience member.

Kharge said this while addressing a programme

Notably, Kharge said this was addressing a programme organised to mark the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar's first chief minister, Shrikrishna Singh. Responding to Kharge's statement that the Congress would send those involved in alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to jail, someone in the audience shouted that as long as there was no rebellion, PM Modi would never go anywhere. Kharge retorted, saying, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega".

Chavan says civil language should never be abandoned

Chavan said, "I believe that civil language should never be abandoned, whichever the party. If he (Kharge) has said something - perhaps inadvertently - he should provide an explanation. But let me ask you: your leaders made remarks about Rahul Gandhi. Both sides are at fault here."

Referring to past statements, he noted that BJP leaders had once remarked that Rahul Gandhi's grandmother could not stop the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and others had made inappropriate references to Sonia Gandhi. "Kharge also made a mistake - he is a senior leader, and he will provide his own clarification...We are not sworn enemies; we simply wish to advance our respective ideologies," he said.

He stated that during his tenure as an MP, he had seen leaders across party lines remaining cordial with each other despite intense debates in Parliament. "We would fiercely debate - even clash - with leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Sushma Swaraj, and Jaswant Singh, yet outside the chamber. That is no longer the case. Now, it feels as though opposition party leaders have become bitter, sworn enemies," he said.

Turning his focus to the Central government's performance, Chavan alleged that its economic and foreign policies are failing the nation. "Look at the state of the nation - our economic policies are failing. Regarding foreign policy, China has encroached upon our territory, yet the PM lacks the courage to speak up," he claimed.

With inputs from Daxesh Shah

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