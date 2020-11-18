Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind before sweeping the house with broom in the evening

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LEROY_THEFRENCHIE_ Keep these things in mind before sweeping the house with broom in the evening

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the right time to use the broom to clean the house. The first four hours of the day are considered appropriate for sweeping the house, while the last four hours of a day i.e. at night are considered inappropriate for this work. By sweeping the house during the four hours at night, negativity spreads in the house and Maa Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, becomes angry, which affects the movement of money in the house.

Supposedly, if you are coming back to your house after many days in the evening and the house was closed behind you due to which the whole house is covered with dust or there was a function/celebration in your house, due to which you will have to do all the cleaning in the evening, then make sure you do not use the broom at that time. However, if the situation demands it, make sure you take care of the necessary things according to Vastu shastra to avoid the ill-effects.

Whenever you sweep after sunset, do not throw the garbage or soil outside the house, keep it somewhere in the dustbin at a place and throw it out in the morning. It is believed that Lakshmi goes out of the house by throwing mud outside in the evening and negativity enters the house.