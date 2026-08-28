NTA gets new key officials amid NEET paper leak row, Centre begins overhaul of exam system

New Delhi:

The Centre has made a fresh set of appointments to key positions in the National Testing Agency (NTA) as the examination body faces intense scrutiny over the NEET paper leak controversy and concerns surrounding the conduct of public examinations.

According to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry:

Anshuman Sharma: A 2005-batch Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) officer, has been appointed as Joint Secretary in the NTA for a five-year tenure

IAS officer Prasanna Venkatesh V: Director in the examination agency.

IRS (Income Tax) officer Sathiya S: Director in the examination agency.

IPS officer Ravi Kumar Singh: Director in the examination agency.

In another appointment, Amit Samdariya, a 2016-batch Indian Revenue Service officer from the Customs and Indirect Taxes cadre, has been selected for appointment as Joint Director in the NTA. The Personnel Ministry issued the order related to his appointment on August 27.

Why the NTA appointments are significant

The appointments come at a crucial time for the NTA, which has been at the centre of questions over the security, transparency and administration of major competitive examinations. The latest changes are part of a wider effort by the Centre to strengthen the examination system and address concerns raised over the integrity of tests conducted by the agency.

The Centre has recently announced a comprehensive overhaul of the NTA's examination mechanism. Among the proposed measures are a four-tier system for checking examination papers, the removal of 600 experts and the induction of domain specialists to strengthen the examination process. The changes assume significance as the government seeks to make the examination system more robust and reduce the possibility of irregularities and paper leaks.

NEET paper leak row and Pradhan's resignation

The overhaul follows the controversy surrounding the NEET paper leak, which triggered widespread protests and intensified demands for accountability within the examination system. Former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post on July 25 amid nationwide protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which had been demanding his removal over the NEET paper leak issue. The protests continued for 36 days before ending with Pradhan's resignation. Pradhan's resignation marked a major political development in the controversy and was followed by a series of steps aimed at restructuring the examination system.

Nandan Nilekani-led task force formed

A day after Pradhan stepped down, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of a high-powered task force headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani. The panel was tasked with recommending reforms to strengthen India's public examination system and make it more secure against paper leaks and other irregularities. The task force has now begun the process of gathering inputs from the public. On Friday, it invited suggestions for comprehensive reforms in public examinations, including measures aimed at fixing accountability and strengthening institutional arrangements.

(With inputs from PTI)

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