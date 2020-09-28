Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ESD_ISTANBUL Vastu Tips: Keep metal items in the north-west direction, you will get great benefits

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash shares about why you should keep metal things in the north-west direction. While the west or north-west directions are the most suitable for keeping metal items in the house, the north-west direction can bear benefits for the family if things made of metal are kept in this direction.

Benefits of North-West direction

Keeping the metal items in the north-west direction benefits the people of the father's side. Their mind remains healthy. They do not have any kind of mental problem. Also the intellectual capacity increases.

West direction

According to Vastu Shastra, the right direction for keeping metal things in the house is west and north-west direction. It is auspicious to place a metal object in both these directions. What are the benefits of placing metal in the west direction, let me first tell you. Keeping the metal items in the west direction benefits the youngest daughter of the house. This strengthens her happiness element. Also, there are no problems related to the mouth and the face remains glowing.

