Vastu Tips: Hanging clock in south direction at home or office attracts negative energy

In yesterday's Vastu Shastra, we talked about the auspicious direction to place a clock at your home or office and today we will tell in which direction the clock should not be placed. Just like hanging the clock in the right direction will bring good results, if the clock is clocked in the wrong direction at home or office, it can bring negative results for you. Therefore, it is very important to choose the right direction.

According to Vastu Shastra, a clock should not be placed on the wall of the southern direction of the house or office. Because the south direction is considered as the direction of Yama and in Hindu scriptures, Yama is considered the god of death. By placing a clock in this direction, obstacles start coming in the way of business and your overall development gets stuck in the middle. Also, the people of the house also have a negative effect. Apart from the south direction of the house, do not put the clock above the main door of the house.